Storms return to Romania after several hot days

Most of Romania is under a yellow alert of heavy rain between Monday, July 24, 20:00 and Wednesday, July 26, 03:00, according to meteorologists.

Storms will return to most of Romania, with 30 counties being covered by the warning, after a few days during which the temperatures went well above 30 degrees Celsius.

Thus, it will rain in the mountain areas, as well as in Banat, Crisana, Oltenia, Maramures, and Transylvania regions, in Northwestern Moldova and in Western Muntenia until Wednesday morning. The rainfall is expected to reach 20-25 liters per sqm, and even up to 60 liters per sqm in some areas.

The counties targeted by the alert are Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea, and Vrancea.

Similar phenomena are expected in the Eastern and Southeastern regions, but on smaller areas, especially on Tuesday afternoon and on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

However, it will continue to be hot in Southern and Eastern Muntenia, Western Dobrogea, and Southern and Central Moldova on Tuesday, July 25. In these areas, the daytime temperatures will stay around 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Irina Marica, [email protected]