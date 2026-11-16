The United States is not planning a massive reduction in the troops stationed in Europe, according to Bloomberg. Most of the US troop reductions will be concentrated in Germany. At the same time, the eastern flank will instead be reinforced, after some countries in the region, including Romania, offered to cover part of the costs.

US officials from the Trump administration have long discussed reducing troop presence in Europe. Allies on the continent had previously feared that the US could cut its troop numbers by as many as 25,000, but a more limited reduction is now more likely, as the US has looked favourably on NATO's increased defence spending, according to Bloomberg sources who requested anonymity.