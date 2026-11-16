Around 35.7% of Romanians would vote for the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), while 28.2% would back the center-right alliance between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), according to the latest INSCOP poll published on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, around 23% of voters would vote for the Social Democratic Party (PSD), currently participating in the minority government led by independent prime minister Luca Niculescu.