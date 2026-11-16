Speaking at the Europa Forum organised by AUR, party leader George Simion had told his international guests that between 30,000 and 40,000 people would attend the rally against what he called the “emerging dictatorship” in Romania, according to Bursa.ro.

The demonstration passed without major incidents. Towards its end, however, several participants headed towards the Central Detention Centre in Bucharest to express their support for former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who is being held in preventive detention.