Only around 2,500 appointments were made through the platform in its first month. Patients struggle to navigate the system and find available consultation slots, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Meanwhile, Euronews Romania found that the platform displayed no available appointments for the day of its check or the following days.

Family doctors reportedly do not have access to the system, while patients continue to book consultations through conventional channels and attend appointments with paper documents.

Although almost 3,500 medical service providers have registered on the platform, few appear to have synchronised their schedules with it. Selecting a specific provider can make it impossible to book an appointment, according to the reports.

The platform is therefore accessible but appears to offer limited practical functionality, with patients often having to rely on the usual methods of arranging consultations.

The National Health Insurance House (CNAS), which operates the public health insurance system, did not respond to questions from Ziarul Financiar about the reported problems.

The platform’s IT implementation was handled by Rasirom, a state-owned autonomous administration specialising in physical and IT security solutions, operating under the coordination of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).