Romanian Social Democrats go ahead with big plans for quick public administration and SOE reform
The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) unveiled a calendar under which the reform of the public administration and the state-owned enterprises would be implemented under an accelerated procedure in Parliament, with no debates, by the end of March 2027, according to deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
By the end of November, an inter-ministerial committee would be established to draft the reform of state-owned institutions and companies, a project that would be approved by engaging the government's responsibility by March 1, 2027, according to the calendar presented on Monday, November 16, by deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu, as cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro.
The reform of the central administration and state-owned companies, as well as the administrative-territorial reorganization, are the packages that PSD asked prime minister Luca Niculescu to approve by engaging accountability in Parliament, a procedure with consequences similar to a vote of confidence - it leads to the fall of the executive, in case of rejection.