By the end of November, an inter-ministerial committee would be established to draft the reform of state-owned institutions and companies, a project that would be approved by engaging the government's responsibility by March 1, 2027, according to the calendar presented on Monday, November 16, by deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu, as cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The reform of the central administration and state-owned companies, as well as the administrative-territorial reorganization, are the packages that PSD asked prime minister Luca Niculescu to approve by engaging accountability in Parliament, a procedure with consequences similar to a vote of confidence - it leads to the fall of the executive, in case of rejection.