Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Sorin Grindeanu said he would propose that prime minister Luca Niculescu’s government assume responsibility before Parliament for two state reform packages. He also pledged that taxes on individuals and Romanian companies would not increase in 2027.

The first package would reform Romania’s administrative structure by merging smaller localities while preserving public services for residents. PSD has appointed MEP Dragoș Benea to coordinate its work on the proposal, Agerpres reported.

The second would reorganize the central government by merging or reducing the number of agencies and restructuring or closing loss-making state companies that are no longer considered necessary. Deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu will coordinate the project for PSD.

“People no longer have the time or patience for endless debates,” Sorin Grindeanu said after a meeting of PSD’s National Permanent Bureau on Monday.

He added that both reforms should be adopted “in the coming weeks and months,” with March 2027 as the deadline.

The PSD leader argued that the reform packages should precede the 2027 state budget because they would affect public spending.

“I would reverse the order of priorities slightly: first, we discuss the two reforms, which ultimately have an impact on the budget, and then we discuss the 2027 budget,” he said.

In addition, the PSD president also rejected further tax increases next year, saying economic predictability was necessary.

“We will not accept the waste of public money, but neither will we accept the idea that every budget problem must be solved by imposing new taxes on Romanians and Romanian companies,” Sorin Grindeanu said, as quoted by Agerpres. “Next year, taxes for Romanians and Romanian companies will not increase.”

Romania’s new government is led by independent prime minister Luca Niculescu and is composed primarily of members from the center-left Social Democratic Party and technocrats.