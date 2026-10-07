Romanian president Nicușor Dan held a telephone conversation with European Council president Antonio Costa on Tuesday, October 6, to discuss the agenda of the upcoming EU leaders’ summit. Their talks covered the bloc’s future budget, economic competitiveness, energy prices, enlargement, and security challenges.

“Romania wants an ambitious budget, even if additional resources are needed at EU level to support competitiveness and defence,” president Dan said in a post on Facebook.

He added that cohesion policies would remain a priority for Romania.

Moreover, the two officials also discussed EU enlargement and the membership prospects of Moldova and Ukraine.

“We actively support the accession of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine,” Nicușor Dan said. “Moldovans, alongside Ukrainians, deserve to be part of the Union, and this would significantly improve the security of Romania, the region and the Black Sea.”

Other topics included Russia’s war against Ukraine and tensions in the Gulf.

“The Council’s agenda is very busy because we have many important issues to discuss, from increasing economic competitiveness and energy prices to the future EU budget,” the Romanian president said.

Nicușor Dan expressed confidence that EU leaders could make progress on the issues during the October 15-16 meeting.