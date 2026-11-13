Romanian president details offer to contribute financially to US troop presence
President Nicușor Dan has offered to pay the United States to maintain and expand its military presence in Romania, amid security concerns in the Black Sea region stemming from Russian drone incursions and the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the US military footprint in Europe, according to the Financial Times.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Dan told the Financial Times that he had proposed “certain figures… on troops and cost-sharing”, referring to a previous offer made by Poland. In September, Warsaw proposed paying Washington USD 15,000 a year for each American soldier stationed at a planned military base dubbed Fort Trump.
“We want to have more American troops and more lethal capabilities,” Dan said, as reported by G4media.ro.