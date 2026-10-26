President Nicușor Dan congratulated the Serbian people on the parliamentary elections, marked by the highest voter turnout in decades, as well as the surprise victory of the student-backed list of candidates.

The students were on course to win 52.9% of the vote, according to a later projection by independent pollsters CeSID, with the highest turnout in years, at 69.34%, BBC said.

In a message published on X, the head of state said that Romania is ready to cooperate with the new government in Belgrade to support Serbia's European path and strengthen regional stability.

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The president emphasized Romania's willingness to cooperate with the future Serbian government.

“Romania stands ready to work with the new government for Serbia's European path and a stable, prosperous neighbourhood,” he said.

Nicușor Dan also highlighted the historical ties between the two countries.

“Bound by our communities and a long-standing friendship along the Danube, Romania and Serbia can build an even stronger partnership,” the head of state added.

Former Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vučić admitted defeat in the snap elections called on Sunday, October 25, following nearly two years of student-led anti-government protests. The protests were sparked by the collapse of the Novi Sad station canopy, killing 16 people, on November 1, 2024.

The result was received with cheers in the center of Novi Sad, where celebrations were held. It was also welcomed by several European leaders, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who reaffirmed the European Union's support for democratic reforms and Serbia's European integration.

The Student List that defeated Vučić has no clear leader. Its candidates come from across Serbian society and campaigned on anti-corruption.

Hungarian prime minister Péter Magyar, who upended longtime leader Viktor Orbán after 16 years in office, said he was delighted to hear from the Student List's leaders "how much strength our victory in April had given them."