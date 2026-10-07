The Social Democrats (PSD), meanwhile, have taken a more active stance, signalling readiness for negotiations while reportedly seeking a direct or indirect role in the next government, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has confirmed that it will not support any government.

“We want to see if there is a real desire on the part of the designated prime minister to decouple Romania from the wrong policies of Bolojan or the PNL-USR. [...] It is absolutely necessary to see what Mr Niculescu's economic and social vision is and whether it is compatible with the governing programme prepared by the PSD,” PSD president Sorin Grindeanu said.

Earlier on October 5, following consultations with president Nicusor Dan, Grindeanu said that “PSD seeks to be part of the solution”, but later said he was “disappointed” by the designation of an independent candidate for the prime ministerial position.

President Nicusor Dan designated independent candidate Luca Niculescu on October 5 to form a new government, after three previous attempts failed, two in Parliament and one before reaching a parliamentary vote.

Dan had earlier signalled that early elections were no longer excluded, but has not indicated whether he would seek to trigger them if Niculescu fails to secure a parliamentary majority.

US investment bank JPMorgan, in a note to clients cited by Profit.ro, estimated the probability of Niculescu's government winning parliamentary approval at 60% – a cautious assessment. The bank argued that Niculescu, as an independent, is better positioned to attract support from both sides of the centrist political camp, while noting that visibility will improve once the prime minister-designate discloses his plans later in the week.

“Later in the week, once the prime minister's plans for the government become known, it will be clearer whether the necessary votes can be obtained,” the JPMorgan note reads.