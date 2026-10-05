Romania’s Defense Ministry kicked off the “MOBEX Bucharest - Ilfov 26” mobilization exercise on Monday, October 5, calling some 10,000 army reservists in the region to military units for one day of training.

The reservists being called up are between 43 and 63 years old. According to the Ministry of National Defence, they are required to participate in training sessions and exercises to assess the reserve.

The reservists concerned must report to the designated units only on the date indicated in the call-up order. The exercise, which will last until October 12, is routine.

Employers must ensure the attendance of employed reservists at these activities by granting them one additional paid day of leave, based on the certificate issued by the military center.

MOBEX-type exercises are planned and organized every year and generally target up to ten counties, the Ministry of National Defence said. The exercise also evaluates how structures with responsibilities in the field of national defence and security are staffed with human and material resources.

“The training involves checking attendance, whether the uniforms and weapons are in order, as well as medical, communications and engineering training, firing the weapons provided, and presenting the equipment used by the units,” said Maj. Gen. Mircea Gologan, commander of MOBEX Bucharest-Ilfov 2026, cited by Libertatea.

Before participating in the actual exercises, reservists must pass two essential tests: a medical one and a psychological one.

A new element of this exercise is the use of a 9 mm pistol, recently integrated into the military equipment of the Bucharest Garrison.

“As a unit element, we will conduct firing with the 9 mm pistol, newly introduced into service, also as a new element for the Bucharest Garrison. Most of them will be informed about the staff elements,” Col. Mihai Băltățescu, director of MOBEX Bucharest-Ilfov 2026, said.

According to data from previous years, 8% of the reservists called up did not attend the mobilization exercises. Unjustified absence or refusal to receive the call-up order is considered a contravention and may be sanctioned with a fine.

The last mobilization exercise in Bucharest and Ilfov County took place last year. To reduce the socioeconomic impact, it included only some of the military units deployed in the area. This year, the units that were not included in the “MOBEX B-IF-25” exercise will be assessed.

“To avoid disinformation and fake news that could be spread in connection with these activities, we reiterate that such exercises are routine in nature and recommend that citizens obtain information from official sources,” the Ministry of National Defence said.

As in the past, misinformation spread online regarding the exercise, with far-right social media influencers claiming it is connected to a supposed involvement by Romania in the war in Ukraine. Such claims have circulated since the start of the war in 2022, without any proof.