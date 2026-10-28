Romania is prepared to help Spain after the tragedy involving two high-speed trains that collided, foreign affairs minister Dan Neculăescu said on Wednesday, October 28, on X.

At least 30 people died in the railway accident that occurred the same day in the Spanish province of Toledo, south of Madrid. The collision came nine months after an accident involving high-speed trains belonging to the same operators on the same line, which resulted in the deaths of 46 people, according to Agerpres.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic train collision in the Toledo province of Spain. Heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. Romania stands in solidarity with Spain. Our diplomatic and consular missions are in close contact with the Spanish authorities and ready to assist,” the Romanian official said.

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Rail operator Adif said the incident occurred between a Renfe train and another of the Iryo company, which covers the Madrid to Seville route. More than 500 passengers were travelling on the trains involved, according to the BBC.

Around 80 passengers were injured in the collision.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said he was shocked by the event. Similar statements were made by the Spanish king, Felipe VI. A blood transfusion centre in Madrid is appealing for "urgent" donations following the train crash south of the capital.