A high-voltage power line that will connect Romania and the Republic of Moldova is set to bear the name of United States president Donald Trump, the US embassy in Chisinau ‌said on Monday, October 5.

The Strășeni-Gutinaș power line, backed by a USD 130 million US ⁠government investment, would strengthen Moldova's energy security ​and independence, according to the same source.

The route of the line, with an estimated length of approximately 70 km on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, will cross 25 localities in the districts of Strășeni, Călărași, Nisporeni and Hîncești.

"The government of the Republic of Moldova ​supports initiatives that benefit the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, especially those that ensure the country's security ​and energy infrastructure," government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici told ​Reuters.

The new line is important for the Republic of Moldova, which meets most of its electricity needs through imports, including through existing connections with Romania and Ukraine. However, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been repeatedly affected by Russian attacks, which have created risks in the past for the Republic of Moldova’s energy supply.

By strengthening its connection with Romania, the Republic of Moldova can better diversify and secure its electricity sources and reduce its vulnerability to potential supply disruptions in the region, according to the government in Chisinau.

According to Reuters, foreign governments have begun associating Trump’s name with such projects amid efforts to win the support of the US president.

In Romania, Daniel Băluță, the Social Democratic (PSD) mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, championed the "Donald Trump" Romanian-American Friendship Park to mark 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence.