Romania condemned Russia's systematic attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), during the Forum for Security Co-operation and the Permanent Council meeting this week, attended by the organization's 57 participating states and its Partners for Co-operation.

The attacks have resulted in casualties and impacted the safety and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, according to the government.

In this context, Romania presented the findings of the investigation conducted by the authorities in cooperation with allied countries and drew attention to the seriousness of the incidents.

The Romanian side stressed that the attacks are "part of an increasingly extensive and complex series of actions that are part of the hybrid war,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“In addition to informing allies and partners in the EU and NATO, Romania drew the attention of OSCE participating states to the act of sabotage coordinated by the Russian Federation, which caused the fire on September 14, 2026, at the Carfil industrial platform in Brașov,” the cited source added.

At the same time, violations of Romania's national airspace resulting from the intensification of Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine were also presented.

In response, more than 40 OSCE participating states expressed solidarity with Romania.

Alongside the other participating states, Romania reaffirmed its support for Ukraine amid Russia's war of aggression, advocating a ceasefire and the creation of favorable conditions for a comprehensive, just, and lasting negotiated peace.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, comprising 57 participating states, is the largest regional security organization. The OSCE was established to maintain peace, security, and stability in Europe by preventing, managing, and reducing risks.

“Khoryv,” a commercial vessel, was hit by a drone 13 nautical miles (20 km) from the Romanian port city of Constanța, in the Black Sea, on Friday, October 23. Earlier this month, two other ships were hit by drones in the Black Sea.