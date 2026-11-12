Romania bans three Pakistani nationals for 10 years over security threats
The Romanian Intelligence Service said the three had displayed signs of advanced radicalization and accessed terrorist propaganda together.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Three Pakistani nationals have been declared undesirable in Romania for 10 years following information supplied by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered the measure on Tuesday, November 10, after being notified by prosecutors.
The individuals, identified by their initials as T.M.A., I.A., and A.M., came to the intelligence service’s attention in early 2026.