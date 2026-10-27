Romanians are the most confident in Europe that they will repay their mortgage early: 62% of people with a mortgage expect to repay it ahead of schedule, compared with the European average of just 25%, according to the latest REMAX Europe study on housing trends.

Romania’s residential market stands out for its high level of stability and attachment to homeownership. Around 77% of Romanians own the home they live in, one of the highest percentages in Europe. Of these, 68% view their current home as a “forever home,” meaning a place where they intend to stay long term, while 50% are optimistic about the overall outlook for the real estate market, 16% above the European average, according to the study.