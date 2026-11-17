Almost one-quarter of Romanians would first provide financial help to their families if they won EUR 1 million, according to an INSCOP Research survey. Buying or improving a home and saving or investing the money were the next most common choices.

The poll found that 24.6% of respondents would help their family financially, while 16.8% would buy a home or improve their existing property. Another 16.4% would save or invest the money.