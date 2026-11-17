One in four Romanians would help family first after winning EUR 1 million, survey finds
Home purchases and investments rank next, while nearly three-quarters said sudden wealth would not persuade them to leave their current town or city.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Almost one-quarter of Romanians would first provide financial help to their families if they won EUR 1 million, according to an INSCOP Research survey. Buying or improving a home and saving or investing the money were the next most common choices.
The poll found that 24.6% of respondents would help their family financially, while 16.8% would buy a home or improve their existing property. Another 16.4% would save or invest the money.