A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Romania’s Vrancea seismic region at 2:48 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18. Two people were injured, while several others suffered panic attacks, according to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

The National Institute for Earth Physics (INFP) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 120.8 kilometers. Its epicenter was 48 km south of Focșani, 61 km south of Buzău, 64 km east of Sfântu Gheorghe, 74 km east of Brașov, and 90 km northeast of Ploiești.

The tremor was felt strongly in Bucharest and in cities including Focșani, Buzău, Brașov, Constanța, Brăila, and Galați.

DSU said seven calls were made to the 112 emergency service in Galați county following the earthquake. One person was injured after being hit by a cabinet door while evacuating, while other residents experienced panic attacks.

A woman was also injured in Râmnicu Sărat, Buzău county, after furniture fell on her.

“Field reconnaissance missions carried out in the counties of Brăila, Buzău, Covasna, Galați, Iași, Neamț, Vrancea, and Vaslui, as well as in Bucharest, have ended, with no material damage reported,” DSU said in a Facebook update.

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The authorities urged the public to remain calm and follow earthquake safety guidance, noting that aftershocks could occur.

Some Android users received earthquake notifications on their phones through Google’s warning system, according to Euronews Romania. Emergency authorities stressed that these alerts were not sent through Romania’s official RO-ALERT system.

“The Google alert is a feature on Android phones that uses their accelerometers to detect seismic activity and may send warnings a few seconds before the seismic waves reach a particular area,” the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said.

“RO-ALERT does not provide advance warning of earthquakes,” it added.

The official system may send messages after an earthquake only if the event causes serious consequences and protective instructions are needed.