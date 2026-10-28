France has deployed an Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogălniceanu, at Romania’s request, for surveillance and reconnaissance missions in the western Black Sea, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, October 27.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the French Navy aircraft has been in Romania since October 18 and will operate in the region until November 6.

The plane's flights are planned and coordinated together with the Romanian Naval Forces and the Maritime Coordination Centre. Its missions aim to identify navigational hazards and strengthen the capacity to protect critical infrastructure in Romania’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to MApN, the Atlantique 2 mission contributes to deterrence operations under NATO auspices and strengthens cooperation among allies in maritime surveillance.

The deployment of the French aircraft complements the measures taken by the Romanian Naval Forces, which have intensified patrol missions involving military vessels, IAR-330 Puma Naval helicopters, and unmanned autonomous systems.

Navigation in the Black Sea has become increasingly dangerous in the last month, as Russia ramped up its attacks on commercial vessels. In the recent period, Romania issued notices to commercial vessels regarding navigational hazards and recommended routes, with the aim of preventing incidents and maintaining freedom of movement at sea.

Last week, the “Khoryv,” a commercial vessel, was hit by a drone 13 nautical miles (20 km) from the Romanian port city of Constanța, in the Black Sea, leaving one dead and three missing crewmembers. The incident came amid an intensification of attacks on commercial vessels in the western Black Sea basin.

Earlier this month, two ships were hit by drones in the Black Sea, in the context of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The presence of the French aircraft also provides an opportunity to conduct joint training activities. Romanian military personnel will be able to participate in flights over the Black Sea, while the crews will conduct exercises and exchange information with Romanian military vessels at sea.