Five bronze sculptures by Romania’s Constantin Brâncuși up for auction in the United States
Acquired directly from the artist’s heirs in the 1980s and 1990s, the five works have remained in the same private collection ever since.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Five bronze sculptures by Constantin Brâncuși (1876-1957), one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century, will be auctioned on November 18 at Bonhams’ flagship galleries in the United States.
The sale, titled “Brâncuși: The Legacy,” will precede the auction house’s evening sale dedicated to 20th- and 21st-century art, which will take place later the same day.