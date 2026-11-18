Five bronze sculptures by Constantin Brâncuși (1876-1957), one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century, will be auctioned on November 18 at Bonhams’ flagship galleries in the United States.

The sale, titled “Brâncuși: The Legacy,” will precede the auction house’s evening sale dedicated to 20th- and 21st-century art, which will take place later the same day.