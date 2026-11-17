First two modernized IAR-99 aircraft delivered to Romanian military
The jets will help pilots transition to F-16 fighter aircraft and support the Romanian Air Force’s close air support capabilities.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania’s Ministry of National Defense announced that it received the first two upgraded IAR-99 SM aircraft in Craiova on Monday, November 16. They are part of a contract covering the modernization of 10 aircraft by state-owned Avioane Craiova.
The program is intended to improve advanced training for Romanian pilots preparing to operate F-16 fighter jets. The IAR-99 SM supports their transition from turboprop aircraft to jet-powered planes, the ministry explained.