Romania’s Ministry of National Defense announced that it received the first two upgraded IAR-99 SM aircraft in Craiova on Monday, November 16. They are part of a contract covering the modernization of 10 aircraft by state-owned Avioane Craiova.

The program is intended to improve advanced training for Romanian pilots preparing to operate F-16 fighter jets. The IAR-99 SM supports their transition from turboprop aircraft to jet-powered planes, the ministry explained.