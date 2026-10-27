Four public officials from the Lower Danube River Administration (AFDJ) Galați have been indicted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the fraudulent purchase, using European funds, of two tugboats for the Lower Danube.

According to an EPPO press release, the two multipurpose tugboats, equipped for navigation in icy conditions, were intended for river navigation, including during periods of low water levels, and for assisting vessels in distress.

However, the tender specifications included technical requirements specific to seagoing vessels, even though the tugboats were intended for inland waterways. This condition restricted the pool of eligible bidders and favored a single commercial company.

The tugboats were delivered in 2021 with an actual draught, the depth of water needed for a vessel to navigate safely, of 2.6 meters, therefore exceeding the maximum limit of two meters stipulated in the contract. Due to their greater draught, the tugboats can be used safely only when water levels are sufficiently high along the intended route, limiting their use on the Danube, particularly during periods of low water levels.

Despite this, the four public officials accepted the vessels and signed the final acceptance reports, falsely certifying that they met the technical requirements.

The fraud is estimated to have caused approximately EUR 7 million in damages to the EU budget.

Alongside the four individuals, a company was also indicted. If found guilty, the defendants face prison sentences ranging from three years to ten and a half years.