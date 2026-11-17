“Anyone making extremist statements against foreign workers is my enemy,” Romanian labor minister says
The minister argued that people who work legally in a country and pay their taxes deserve respect.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s Social Democratic (PSD) labor minister Florin Manole took a hardline stance in defense of foreign workers during an interview on Monday, November 16.
The minister said that the issue was personal to him, as his mother worked seasonally in Spain between 2007 and 2019. At that time, Manole said, some Spanish citizens and politicians also expressed opposition to the presence of Romanian migrants in their country.