Romanian woman finds EUR 9,000 in a jacket while sorting the garbage

A Romanian woman is being investigated by the Police after she decided to keep EUR 9,000 that she found in a jacket while sorting the garbage.

Last week, a man in the town of Bocsa, in Caras-Severin county, told the Police that a few days earlier his girlfriend had accidentally thrown away a jacket with EUR 9,000 in one of the pockets, reports local News.ro.

Following investigations, the police officers identified a 35-year-old woman from the same town who found the jacket while sorting the garbage, and took the money from the pocket. The Police managed to recover the entire amount of money and give it back to the rightful owner. The woman is now being investigated on charges of misappropriation of lost property.

People who find lost money or valuable objects in Romania have the legal obligation to return them to the rightful owner or give them to the Police within ten days. Keeping the money or valuable found is considered a crime and is punishable with one to three months of jail time.

Irina Marica, [email protected]