Romanian students to receive textbooks for sport classes

Romanian children starting fifth grade this fall will receive textbooks for their Physical Education and Sport classes, Liviu Pop, the Education Minister, said.

The minister also posted on his Facebook page a link to a future textbook. It includes chapters on “The Organization of Motor Activities”, with dedicated lessons on “Gathering Line Formations in One Row or Two Rows,” “The Fundamental Standing Position and its Derivate,” “The Walking Start and Stop,” among others.

Other chapters are titled “The Harmonious Physical Development,” or “Motor Capacity.” The textbook also outlines various sports disciplines or individual hygiene and protection.

Minister Pop said the textbook will help the children.

“From what the experts of the Education Ministry, the Physical Education teachers and some students, yes. This textbook is an instrument that can be used successfully by the student, by the parent, and by the teacher. We see the advertisements recommending 30 minutes of exercise a day but we don’t really know how to exercise,” Pop said, quoted by News.ro.

The minister was asked at a press conference on Friday, July 28, about the number of existing sports facilities in the country. He answered that their number is not enough and that the Development Ministry is in charge with them.

“I cannot tell you exactly how many sports halls are in the country because some were built on local budgets, others on national budgets, others on European funds. We will have a clear picture at the beginning of the school year, between September 1 and 11. There are not enough sports halls anyway,” minister Pop said.

