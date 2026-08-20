Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH), one of the largest players in Romania’s processed meat and ready-made meals market, reported revenues of RON 567.4 million for H1 2026, up 6%, and a net profit of RON 63.6 million, 34% higher compared to the previous year

According to the company, the results were supported by the continued growth of the processed meat segment, which advanced by 7% compared to the previous year.

The Cris-Tim brand remained the main pillar of the segment, generating revenues of RON 348.6 million, up 4% compared to the previous year. The Matache Măcelaru brand recorded revenues advancing by 24% compared to the previous year, to RON 77.8 million, reflecting growing consumer interest in traditional and premium products, as well as the brand’s expanding presence in modern retail networks.

The other brands in the Processed Meat portfolio generated RON 77.2 million, up 9% compared to the previous year, an evolution supported both by the positive dynamics of the company’s brands and by Private Label production. Segment EBITDA reached RON 93.4 million in H1 2026, representing an increase of 28% compared to 2025.

The Ready Meals segment generated revenues of RON 55.7 million in H1 2026, down 2% compared to the previous year, and accounted for approximately 10% of total revenues. Sales volumes decreased by 8% compared to the previous year, while the average selling price per ton increased by 7%, reflecting a more favorable product mix.

The Bunătăți brand generated revenues of RON 34.3 million in H1 2026, compared to RON 35.9 million in H1 2025, while the other brands in the Ready Meals portfolio advanced by 3% compared to the previous year, to RON 21.4 million, an evolution supported by the expanding presence in modern retail networks and the diversification of the product range. Despite the slight decline in segment revenues, Ready Meals EBITDA increased by 11% compared to the previous year, to RON 15.2 million, reflecting the improved sales mix and the stronger contribution of products with higher margins.

Overall EBITDA increased by 28% compared to the previous year, to RON 110.7 million in H1 2026, while the EBITDA margin increased by 3.4 percentage points, to 19.5%, compared to 16.1% in H1 2025.

“The improvement was mainly driven by the favorable procurement strategy, increased production efficiency and an improved product mix. Profit before tax increased by 41% compared to the previous year, to RON 79.8 million, while net profit reached RON 63.6 million, up 34% compared to the previous year, and the net profit margin improved to 11.2%, compared to 8.9% in H1 2025,” the company report stated.

“In just a few months, two of our newest products – Gratarescu and Durdulii, the latter launched under the Matache Măcelaru brand – have quickly become among consumers’ preferred choices in their respective categories,” said Radu Timiș Jr., CEO of Cris-Tim Family Holding, in his message to investors.

As of June 30, 2026, the company's cash position reached RON 139.1 million. Net debt stood at RON 116 million, compared to a net cash position of RON 5.6 million at the end of 2025, mainly reflecting the seasonal accumulation of inventories and investments made in the first half of the year, according to the company. The debt level remained moderate, with the annualized net debt-to-EBITDA ratio standing at 0.52x, and the net debt-to-equity ratio at 29.4%.

Following the H1 2026 results, which exceeded expectations, management updated the 2026 Income and Expenditure Budget. The updated budget reflects significantly higher profitability expectations, with EBITDA currently estimated to reach RON 238 million, approximately 14% above the initially approved budget, and gross profit at RON 173.9 million, approximately 19% above the initial target. The revised EBITDA margin is estimated to reach 19.8%, compared to 17.1% according to the initial budget.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu|Dreamstime.com)