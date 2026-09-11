A Bucharest court has handed Cosmin Tudoran a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months for assaulting a delivery worker from Bangladesh and publicly displaying fascist, Legionary, racist, or xenophobic symbols. The District 2 Court issued the first-instance ruling on Thursday, September 10, and the decision can be appealed, Agerpres reported.

The man received a sentence of one year and six months for assault and six months for the use of prohibited symbols. After combining the two sentences and applying an additional penalty, the court imposed a suspended term of one year and eight months.

He must also complete 120 working days of unpaid community service with the social assistance and child protection directorate in District 2 or District 3 and pay the delivery worker EUR 3,000 in moral damages, according to Agerpres.

Moreover, the court ordered the man to undergo medical treatment until he recovers or his condition improves. A specialist will assist him in preparing the treatment plan.

The assault took place in Bucharest’s District 2 on August 26, 2025. According to the charges, the man punched the delivery worker in the face for racial and xenophobic reasons while calling him an “invader” and demanding that he leave Romania. The victim required one to two days of medical care.

The man filmed himself carrying out the attack but was brought to the ground and restrained seconds later by Andrei Jianu, an off-duty police officer.

The second charge concerned a video collage Tudoran posted publicly on social media on June 14, 2025. It included symbols associated with Romania’s Legionary Movement and an image of Adolf Hitler in front of flags bearing Nazi swastikas.