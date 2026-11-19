Romania’s Finance Ministry is considering extending the application period for a state aid scheme offering grants for manufacturing facilities in sectors with large trade deficits. The current deadline is November 25, according to Profit.ro, which cited a draft government decision.

The call for applications under the RON 760 million (EUR 142 million) scheme, approved through Emergency Ordinance 486/2026, opened on October 15 and is due to close on November 25. Despite several investors having previously expressed interest, relatively few projects have been submitted so far.