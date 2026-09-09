The House of King Charles III in Viscri, the famous village in Romania’s Transylvania region, is hosting Linea Lignea, an exhibition by Romanian artist Irina Neacșu exploring the cultural landscape of southern Transylvania. Open until January 10, 2027, the exhibition brings together drawings, collages, sketches, and an installation.

Graphite drawing on archival paper is the main technique used throughout the exhibition. Its monochrome aesthetic reflects both the fragility of the medium and that of a landscape affected by ecological and social change, according to the organizers.

“The exhibition is very much about the fragility of the cultural landscape, which is reflected in the pencil and in the fragility of this technique,” said Irina Neacșu.

The line serves as the project’s central element, appearing as a route, trace, drawing, or stitched gesture connecting sensory, emotional, and scientific experiences. The works feature plants associated with southern Transylvania, including corn, sunflowers, and wheat, alongside wood and embroidered versions of the Tree of Life inspired by Saxon textile art.

Several works pair naturally decaying wood with domestic wooden objects originating from Transylvania, exploring the relationship between nature and the household, the same source said.

The exhibition’s central installation consists of suspended recovered wooden objects partially painted graphite-black. It invites reflection on memory, function, and the survival of objects as witnesses to culture outside a traditional museum setting.

“Linea Lignea continues the thread that the King’s House has followed since its opening: to look at Transylvanian heritage not as a collection of museum objects, but as a living memory that we must know how to read and pass on,” said Raluca Grigore, administrator of the Charles III House in Viscri.

The exhibition was organized by the Charles III House in partnership with the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University of Brașov.

Irina Neacșu is an artist and researcher whose work addresses cultural landscapes, ecological aesthetics, and the historical relationship between nature and culture. She was a Fulbright fellow at Yale University in 2024-2025 and is a Bonte fellow at the National Museum of Art of Romania in 2025-2026.

The Charles III House has been open to visitors since 2022 and has welcomed more than 100,000 people. Its cultural and educational attractions include art and craft exhibitions, the Transylvania Florilegium collection, an educational garden, and a permanent display devoted to traditional roof tiles and coverings.