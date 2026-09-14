The film follows Rebeca, a Roma teenager preparing to leave the foster home where she grew up. She waits for her father to be released from prison and hopes that his return will give her the family she has always wanted. On the threshold of adulthood, Rebeca struggles with the desire to be saved from the world in which she grew up and, at the same time, with the fear of leaving it.

Alina Şerban and producer Ada Solomon received the trophy at the Festival’s Closing Gala, which took place on Saturday, September 12, in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema. The director thanked the festival for allowing her to tell the story.

“‘I Matter’ is about what it means to be a girl, to be Roma and to grow up in a foster home. I dedicate this award to all young people who deserve a better chance, who deserve to attend elite schools and have their voices heard. I dedicate it to those who dream of simple things, just as I did, and who deserve to be seen, to be listened to and, above all, to be reminded that they have value,” Alina Şerban said on stage, according to News.ro.

“I will be forever grateful to everyone involved in the film for such an enormous recognition!” producer Ada Solomon wrote on Facebook, in turn.

Aside from the audience, critics also praised “I Matter” for its authenticity, strength, and sincerity.

At the world premiere at Sala Giardino, Alina Şerban was joined by actors Denisa Farcaş, Sorin Mihai, Angelina Pavel, Juno (Alexandru Stancu), Vanessa Dancea and Raisa Mihai, and by 16 children from Casa Iosif and Casa Sara, as well as the film’s team. The extraordinary moment on the red carpet was accompanied by live music from the Mahala Rai Banda band. The screening was followed by minutes of applause and an animated question-and-answer session with the audience.

Alina Şerban is an actress and theater and film director with an international career. She played the lead role in “On My Own,” selected at the Cannes Film Festival. For her performance in “Gipsy Queen,” she won several Best Actress awards. She also starred in “Housekeeping for Beginners,” selected at the Venice International Film Festival.

“I Matter,” her first feature film as a director, marks her return to Venice, this time behind the camera.