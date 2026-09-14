Bucharest set a Guinness World Record on Saturday, September 12, with a 5,055-meter communal table made from recycled materials. 20,000 people gathered for the event, which stretched along Unirii Boulevard from Unirii Square to Constituției Square.

Masa Care Unește (The Table That Unites) ended in front of Bucharest’s massive communist-era Palace of Parliament. According to the Associated Press, organizer Bloom the World Association received a Guinness World Records certificate for the “longest table made from recycled materials.”

The event also raised funds for Romania’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital, which is being developed with the Metropolis Foundation at the Alexandru Obregia Clinical Hospital in Bucharest.

“It was an incredible atmosphere today in the center of the capital, where 20,000 people sat at the world’s longest table, measuring five kilometers. And yes, we broke the world record,” Bucharest City Hall said on Facebook.

“But it was not only about that. It was about community, solidarity, and the friendships formed between people who chose to sit together at the same table for a noble cause.”

Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu congratulated the organizers for bringing residents together.

“Constituției Square became one huge living room today. As I like to say, I want us to have a city that feels like a living room, and today it literally did,” he said.

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The organizers prepared 20,000 portions of food using more than five tonnes of ingredients, according to Agerpres. The menu included traditional dishes, desserts, and fruit.