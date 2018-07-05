Romania’s health minister changes transplant agency’s head

Romanian health minister Sorina Pintea named Alexandra Anca Muresan as executive director of the National Transplant Agency (ANT).

Radu Deac, who has been running this institution since December 2013, was dismissed after Calin Farcas, a 29-year old man from Brasov, died waiting for a lung transplant, local Mediafax reported.

The young man had been on the waiting list for two years and even managed to raise EUR 200,000 worth of donations to have a lung transplant at a clinic abroad. However, he couldn’t do it because of the medical protocol. Romania resumed its protocol with Eurotransplant this year but no clinic abroad wanted to perform the transplant for Calin Farcas, according to health minister Sorina Pintea. She hopes that the new director of the transplant agency will restructure it and make it more transparent.

She also said that a new draft bill regulating the transplant activity in Romania will be put up for public debate soon.

