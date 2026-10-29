Canon Romania and the National Geology Museum will open an exhibition dedicated to corals and reef restoration in Bucharest on November 4. The opening begins at 11 a.m. and admission is free.

Titled World Unseen - The Invisible World Beneath the Water, the exhibition includes 13 images showing coral colors, structures, reproduction, and early development in details that are difficult to observe with the naked eye.

Lenticular photographs appear to gain depth and movement as visitors change their viewing angle, while virtual reality experiences allow them to explore coral reef environments.

The organizers said the exhibition brings visitors closer to “a world few people have ever seen” and examines how imaging technology can support scientific research and conservation.

The event follows the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s first global assessment of coral reefs under its Red List of Ecosystems, published on October 22. According to the assessment cited in the announcement, 96% of the reef ecosystems evaluated are classified as “critically endangered” when observed changes and projections for ocean warming are considered.

Rising water temperatures and marine heat waves can cause coral bleaching and death. The assessment nevertheless indicated that recovery remains possible through lower emissions, habitat protection, and reduced local pressures such as pollution and overfishing, the exhibition organizers said.

The exhibition in Bucharest also presents a coral breeding project developed by Canon with Coral Spawning International and Nature Seychelles. In February 2026, the partners reported around 800,000 embryos obtained from 14 colonies and approximately 65,000 corals attached to substrates.

World Unseen will remain open at the National Geology Museum until January 30, 2027.

The museum is part of the Geological Institute of Romania, which marks 120 years of scientific activity in 2026. Its Bucharest collections include minerals, rocks, and fossils, while its work also covers public exhibitions and educational programs focused on geology and Earth sciences.