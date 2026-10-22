In Bucharest:

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

October 23 – November 1

This key event of the autumn film season, now at its 17th edition, hosts screenings at Elvire Popesco Cinema, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the National Museum of Art of Romania, and Apolo 111. The festival is also held in Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, and Iași. More on the program here.

Bucharest Scenography Biennale

Until October 25

This international biennale of art and design is dedicated to scenography, performance design and stage technology. The 2026 edition is built around W.O.R.K. — Women. Oppression. Resistance. Knowledge. — the theme of its central exhibition, curated by Irina Moscu. More details here.

National Theater Festival

Until October 25

For ten days, the festival brings 36 productions in the official selection, with 88 performances in 24 halls, along with over 50 other events, hosted in 28 other cultural spaces in Bucharest. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

BAD by Gregor Schneider

October 24 – March 14, 2027

The exhibition by Gregor Schneider, one of Germany’s best-known contemporary artists, is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and runs in parallel with the major exhibition “Gregor Schneider: Haus u r 2026” at Kunsthalle Düsseldorf.

Wild Metaphysics

Until October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More