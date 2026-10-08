In Bucharest:

Animest

Until October 11

More than 320 animated productions make up the program of the 21st edition of the event, a ten-day cinematic marathon for animation fans of all ages. More on the program here.

Bucharest Photofest

October 9 – October 18

The festival presents around 50 events across more than ten venues in Bucharest, with over 200 exhibiting artists. The program covers exhibitions, film screenings, a conference, analogue photography, a photobook fair, educational events and concerts. More details here.

Spotlight – International Light Art Festival

October 9 – October 11

This year’s edition takes place under the theme Playground and gathers 19 immersive installations and various video mapping shows. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area hosts various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

Wild Metaphysics

Until October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More