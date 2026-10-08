Weekend calendar: Bucharest Photofest, Spotlight Light Art Fest, Animest, Bucharest Auto Show
This year’s last weekend of the Open Streets program brings the light art festival Spotlight, while Bucharest residents and visitors can also enjoy a large festival dedicated to photography or the animation film festival Animest.
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 2 min read
In Bucharest:
Animest
Until October 11
More than 320 animated productions make up the program of the 21st edition of the event, a ten-day cinematic marathon for animation fans of all ages. More on the program here.
Bucharest Photofest
October 9 – October 18
The festival presents around 50 events across more than ten venues in Bucharest, with over 200 exhibiting artists. The program covers exhibitions, film screenings, a conference, analogue photography, a photobook fair, educational events and concerts. More details here.
Spotlight – International Light Art Festival
October 9 – October 11
This year’s edition takes place under the theme Playground and gathers 19 immersive installations and various video mapping shows. More here.
Open Streets
Until October 11
For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area hosts various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.
Art Safari
Until December 20
The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.
Wild Metaphysics
Until October 24
The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More
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