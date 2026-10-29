On 8 November 2026, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest will host The Wedding Affair, a wedding fair dedicated to couples preparing for one of the most important days of their lives. Set in one of Bucharest's most iconic landmarks, future brides and grooms will discover inspiration, ideas and event-industry specialists in an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere.

Throughout the event, guests will enjoy live music, turning the fair into a complete experience rather than simply an opportunity to meet suppliers. Couples will be able to speak directly with partners, envision their wedding day in the hotel's distinctive spaces and leave with practical ideas to help bring their plans to life.

Prize draws featuring gifts from all partners

One of the day's highlights will be the prize draw, featuring gifts contributed by all The Wedding Affair partners. Full details of the participating partners can be found here: The Wedding Affair, InterContinental Athénée Palace.

Grand prize: a suite for wedding-day preparations and an unforgettable photo shoot

The fair's grand prize is offered by InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest: a suite for the bride and groom to prepare in on the morning of their wedding, together with access to the iconic English Bar and Les Colonnades for a wedding photo shoot. Two of the hotel's most photographed spaces will provide the setting for images to treasure long after the last dance.

"At InterContinental Athénée Palace, every wedding held in the Le Diplomate Ballroom has its own distinctive charm. We want every couple to enjoy a truly special celebration in a ballroom steeped in history, where elegance naturally meets exceptional service. The hotel's central location in Bucharest's cultural district further enhances the experience, providing the ideal setting for an authentic celebration filled with emotion and joy. > > Just as we hope a marriage will last a lifetime, InterContinental Athénée Palace, with 112 years of history, reminds us that the things of true value are those that stand the test of time. At The Wedding Affair, we look forward to welcoming couples who wish to begin their married life with a memorable wedding and the promise of a love that will endure, just like the history of the place where they choose to say 'I do'," says Simona Marzac, Director of Sales & Marketing at InterContinental Athénée Palace.

Event details at a glance