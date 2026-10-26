This Halloween, Sass' takes a darker turn. On Friday, 30 October and Saturday, 31 October, The Devil Wears Sass' brings together fashion, dining and nightlife for two nights designed to move seamlessly from dinner into the club.

The experience begins at 20:30 in a black-and-red setting shaped by fashion editorials, camera flashes, candlelight and sharp, devilish details. Rather than traditional Halloween costumes, the mood is deliberately more polished: red lipstick, black sunglasses, leather gloves, velvet, sculpted silhouettes, sharp suits and statement dresses. It is Halloween through a Sass' lens: sophisticated, seductive and made for after dark.

At the centre of the evening is a dedicated sharing menu created especially for the occasion. It opens with Beef Katsu Sando with Spicy & Truffle Mayonnaise, Blood Orange & Beetroot with Goat Cheese, and Seabass Crudo with Leche de Tiger, Mango & Lime, Red Chilli and Coriander. Richer flavours follow with Slow-Cooked Prime Short Ribs served with Red Wine Jus, Truffles and Pumpkin Puree, Turbot with Cauliflower Puree and Bouillabaisse Sauce, and Pumpkin Risotto.

Dessert keeps the same dark, indulgent direction. Midnight Spell combines Caramelized Banana, Almond Sponge and Deadhead Chocolate Rum, while Pavlova with Exotic Fruits, Berries and Cherry adds a lighter contrast to the final course.

The sharing menu is priced at 600 RON per person. Beverages are available a la carte, with a special focus on Beluga, Champagne, premium spirits and bottle service throughout the night.

But dinner is only the first part of the story. From approximately 23:30, the lights go lower, the music gets louder and Sass' shifts into Club mode, with DJ, entertainment and late-night bottle service carrying the evening forward.

Across both nights, The Devil Wears Sass' is built around one idea: Halloween can be dramatic and theatrical while keeping the elegance of the Sass' experience, with dinner, fashion, music and nightlife in one continuous rhythm.

Event details