This October, Sass' Restaurant & Lounge at Corinthia Bucharest introduces Sass' Signature Wine Dinners, a new series built around remarkable estates, considered pairings and evenings designed to unfold at their own pace. The first edition is dedicated to Antinori, one of Italy's most iconic wine names.

On Wednesday, 14 October, from 19:30, guests are invited into the intimate setting of Sass' Speakeasy for a five-course menu created around a curated Antinori journey. The evening opens with Tenuta Montenisa Cuvee Royale Brut NV, Franciacorta DOCG. Salmon Gravlax is paired with Tenuta Guado al Tasso Vermentino 2025, followed by Roasted Turbot with Castello della Sala Cervaro della Sala 2024, Paccheri Porcini with Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2021, and Lamb Striploin with Tenuta Tignanello Tignanello 2023. Lemon Tart and Amaro Montenegro bring the dinner to a close.

Throughout the evening, a Vinimondo and Antinori representative will guide guests through the wines, the estates and the thinking behind each pairing, turning dinner into a conversation about place, character and the details that make a wine memorable.

Conceived as the beginning of a recurring series, Sass' Signature Wine Dinners brings together wine, gastronomy and the distinctive atmosphere of Sass' in a more intimate format, one where the pace is slower, the table is part of the story and every pairing has room to be discovered.

Event details