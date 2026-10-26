Romania secured 5 gold medals at the 2026 Balkan Cyclo-Cross Championship, held at the Cantacuzino Florești Estate in Prahova County, on an iconic course that has previously hosted many other Romanian Cup rounds and National Cyclocross Championships.

Overall, Romanian riders won five Balkan champion titles, six Balkan runner-up titles, and five bronze medals.

The Balkan champion titles were won by Luca Bodareu (ACS Evergreen Cycling Team, Elite category), Wendy Bunea (ACS A Pedal Forward, women's Elite), Ştefan Mihai Bocsan (CS MyAcademy Adventures Timişoara, men's U17), Ana Văduva (ACS Strong Bike, women's U17) and Milan Bartha (ACS A Pedal Forward, men's U19).

József Attila Malnasi (CSM Unirea Alba Iulia, men's Elite), Miruna Măda (CSM Unirea Alba Iulia, women's Elite), Koréh Tamás (CS Olimpia Bucureşti, men's U17), Zsófia Takács (ACS Peak Performance, men's U17), Roland Szigyarto (ACS A Pedal Forward, men's U19) and Brigitte Belu (CSM Constanţa, women's U19) took second places.

The bronze medals were won by Lorenzo-Ştefan Cătană (CSM Mediaş, men's U19), Denisa-Maria Marcus (CSM Mediaş, women's U19), David Alexandru Stroe (CS MyAcademy Adventures Timişoara, men's U17), Radu Marian Măda (CSM Unirea Alba Iulia, men's Elite) and Giulia Andreea Pîrvu (ACS Velocitas, women's Elite).

In addition to local teams, participants from North Macedonia, Greece, Moldova, Serbia and Bulgaria also competed.

Romania concluded a season full of medals, 49 in total, won at all the Balkan Championships held this year: Road (four gold, one silver, eight bronze), MTB XCO (three gold, one silver, three bronze), MTB XCM (one gold, two silver and two bronze), DHI (three gold, two silver, three bronze).

“With this event, we conclude the Balkan calendar. In 2026, Romania has collected 49 medals in total, including 16 gold, 12 silver, and 21 bronze. I thank our partners at 2be Group and the Cantacuzino Floreşti Estate for organizing and hosting this wonderful event. In less than a month, we will return to Vatra Dornei, where the European Cyclocross Championships for Youth and Masters will take place,” said Cătălin Sprinceană, president of the Romanian Cycling Federation and vice-president of the Balkan Cycling Union, as cited by News.ro.