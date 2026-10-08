Romania has officially recognised Pădurea Craiului (Craiului Forest) as an ecotourism destination, interim economy and tourism minister Irineu Darău announced. The area joins six other destinations that already hold the designation.

The recognition will remain valid for three years and covers the localities of Măgești, Vadu Crișului, Șuncuiuș, Bratca, Bulz, Remeți, Căbești, and Roșia.

According to Agerpres, Romania’s other recognised ecotourism destinations are Ținutul Zimbrului-Vânători-Neamț Natural Park in Neamț county, with a designation valid until 2028; Eco Maramureș-Mara-Cosău-Creasta Cocoșului in Maramureș county, valid until 2029; Țara Dornelor in Suceava county, valid until 2026; Țara Hațegului in Hunedoara county, valid until 2027; Vama Buzăului in Brașov county, valid until 2026; and Băile Tușnad and its surroundings in Harghita county, also valid until 2026.

“This is not just a title. It is recognition of a model in which nature, heritage, local communities, and the economy must develop together,” Irineu Darău said after signing the document.

The minister also stated that developing a tourism destination required more than natural attractions, pointing to the importance of management, infrastructure, services, and coordinated promotion.

“Pădurea Craiului shows that a tourist destination is not built solely on the beauty of a place,” he said. “It is also built through administration, infrastructure, good services, and consistent promotion.”

Minister Darău further added that the designation should create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and generate jobs and income within the participating communities.

“This is the direction Romanian tourism must take: we should not limit ourselves to saying that we have beautiful places, but build competitive, recognisable, and responsible destinations around them,” he said.