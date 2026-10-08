National Geographic includes Romania in list of most beautiful holiday destinations for October
Tourists are invited to discover Transylvania, Bran Castle and the Black Church in Brasov, or explore the mysterious Hoia-Baciu Forest, known for stories about paranormal phenomena.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The prestigious National Geographic magazine included Romania in the top 6 of the most beautiful holiday destinations for October 2026, along with New York, Madagascar, Argentina, Scotland and Egypt.
The article by Lena-Marie Müller begins the entry on Romania by noting that “October is the last month in which the Transfăgărășan — a 56-mile highway that winds through the peaks and valleys of the southern Carpathian Mountains — is fully open to visitors.”
“For those seeking full immersion into Romania’s more mystical history and culture, Transylvania is the ideal roaming ground. Follow in Count Dracula’s footsteps on a tour of the region’s famed Bran Castle — nicknamed Dracula's Castle due to its resemblance to the home of the fictional Transylvanian vampire — before heading to nearby Brașov to see its gothic Black Church,” the article said.
To eat like a local while on Transfagarasan or in Transylvania, National Geographic recommends kürtőskalács, or chimney cake, a “must-try delicacy that’s served year-round but best enjoyed on chilly autumn afternoons.”
At the beginning of the year, the magazine placed Romania second in a global ranking of conservation projects worth traveling for due to its process of rewilding the Carpathians.
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