The prestigious National Geographic magazine included Romania in the top 6 of the most beautiful holiday destinations for October 2026, along with New York, Madagascar, Argentina, Scotland and Egypt.

The article by Lena-Marie Müller begins the entry on Romania by noting that “October is the last month in which the Transfăgărășan — a 56-mile highway that winds through the peaks and valleys of the southern Carpathian Mountains — is fully open to visitors.”

“For those seeking full immersion into Romania’s more mystical history and culture, Transylvania is the ideal roaming ground. Follow in Count Dracula’s footsteps on a tour of the region’s famed Bran Castle — nicknamed Dracula's Castle due to its resemblance to the home of the fictional Transylvanian vampire — before heading to nearby Brașov to see its gothic Black Church,” the article said.

To eat like a local while on Transfagarasan or in Transylvania, National Geographic recommends kürtőskalács, or chimney cake, a “must-try delicacy that’s served year-round but best enjoyed on chilly autumn afternoons.”

At the beginning of the year, the magazine placed Romania second in a global ranking of conservation projects worth traveling for due to its process of rewilding the Carpathians.