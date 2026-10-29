Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, known worldwide as the “King of the Waltz,” is set to return to Romania on October 21 and 22, 2027, on the stage of BT-Arena in Cluj-Napoca, for two concert evenings.

Born in Maastricht into a family of musicians, André Rieu began studying the violin at the age of five. In 1987, he founded the Johann Strauss Orchestra, which has since become the largest private orchestra in the world.

With more than 40 million albums sold and over 700,000 spectators attending his more than 80 concerts each year, André Rieu is among the most successful live performers in the world.

“Together with the 60 musicians of the Johann Strauss Orchestra, André Rieu creates memorable evenings filled with emotion, humor, and surprises, which often turn into a true celebration of music shared with the audience,” said the organizers in a press release.

Rieu has organized concerts in Romania numerous times, both in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

Tickets for the concerts on October 21 and 22, 2027, will be available starting Thursday, November 5, 2026, through eventim.ro, the official ticketing network, as well as at www.andrerieu.com. To avoid excessive prices or purchasing invalid tickets, the organizers recommend that fans buy tickets exclusively from authorized distributors.