This winter, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel unveils A Season to Gather, a collection of festive experiences that bring together exceptional gastronomy, live entertainment, and timeless elegance in one of the capital's most iconic settings. From festive family gatherings to unforgettable performances on New Year's Eve, the hotel sets the stage for a season dedicated to moments worth celebrating together.

Christmas at JW Marriott: a celebration of tradition, elegance, and togetherness

On December 25, JW Steakhouse welcomes guests to celebrate Christmas in a warm and elegant atmosphere. The Christmas Brunch and Dinner offer two distinctive dining experiences where cherished Romanian traditions meet international culinary inspiration, featuring a selection of dishes specially crafted for the occasion.

The menus bring together beloved traditional specialties, including Romanian stuffed cabbage rolls, homemade sausages, and traditional salata de boeuf, alongside premium delicacies ranging from Osetra caviar and fresh seafood to USDA Prime Tomahawk and exquisite lamb and duck creations. An indulgent selection of festive desserts, elegant surroundings, and dedicated entertainment for younger guests complete the experience, making Christmas a truly special occasion for the entire family.

Guests can choose between Christmas Brunch, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, and Christmas Dinner, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, with packages starting at RON 680 per person.

New Year's Eve 2027: a night where music and entertainment take center stage

On December 31, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel sets the stage for a spectacular celebration to welcome 2027, bringing together renowned artists, live music, and premium culinary experiences across four of the hotel's iconic venues.

Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra and Andreea Balan will headline the evening's entertainment, joined by Iuno Dance, Romanita & Band, Eduard Cotoara & Band, and Night Shift in a dynamic artistic program designed to turn New Year's Eve into an extraordinary spectacle. From high-energy live concerts and captivating dance performances to irresistible rhythms that keep guests on the dance floor, entertainment takes center stage throughout a night dedicated to celebration.