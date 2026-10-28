Archaeologists from the Museum of National History and Archaeology Constanța have discovered an intact Roman-era sarcophagus at the northern edge of the ancient city of Tomis’s necropolis. Preliminary research indicated that the tomb belonged to a young child.

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The sarcophagus was found roughly 1.5 km from ancient Tomis, close to a road that once connected the city with the fortress of Histria, the museum said.

According to archaeologists, its location could provide further information about the extent of the necropolis and the organization of burial sites along the ancient route. Correlating the find with other remains identified nearby may also offer new insights into the Roman-era city and its community.

“One of the aspects that drew the specialists’ attention was the state of preservation of several elements inside the sarcophagus. The wood of the coffin has survived in exceptionally good condition, making it possible to study the woodworking and assembly techniques used by ancient craftspeople,” museum representatives explained.

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The funerary inventory includes personal objects, a coin, flower garlands, two clay toys, and two bulla pendants. In Roman society, such pendants had a protective function and could also be associated with Roman citizenship.

One of the toys is shaped like a rooster and contains rattling elements, which archaeologists said indicates that the child was very young.

Further analysis will examine the burial context, the artifacts, and the techniques used to construct the coffin and sarcophagus. The museum said the findings would contribute to a better understanding of Roman Tomis and would eventually be presented for scientific and museum purposes.