The inaugural Otopeni MTB Adventure will take place on November 7, with races for children, families, amateur cyclists, and experienced competitors. The event will start and finish in 1 Mai-Odăile Park in Otopeni and will conclude the 2026 Riders Club season.

The programme includes a 14 km short course beginning at 11:00. It is intended for children and participants new to competitive cycling, with separate female and male categories for ages 5-7, 8-10, and 11-13.

Parents and other adults may accompany children in a special non-competitive category, the organisers said.

The 37 km standard and electric mountain bike races will begin in waves at 12:30. The standard route is open to cyclists aged 14 and over, with categories ranging from amateur to elite, while separate women’s and men’s categories are available for e-bike riders.

The routes will cross fields and wooded areas around Odăile, Tamași, Costeasca, Corbeanca, and Buftea, passing close to Mogoșoaia Palace.

Online registration is open until November 5, with no on-site registration available. The first edition is limited to 1,000 participants. Otopeni residents can enter free of charge, while families registering at least three participants receive a 15% discount on the standard fee.

Half of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the CLOVES Association to support children diagnosed with CLOVES syndrome, a rare congenital disorder.

“We want Otopeni MTB Adventure to be more than the final race of the 2026 Riders Club season,” organiser Răzvan Jugănaru said. “We believe that every competition can leave something behind beyond the sporting results.”

If weather conditions prevent the race from taking place safely on November 7, it will be rescheduled for November 21.

Further details can be found here.