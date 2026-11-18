Proximity, a group exhibition scheduled to open this week at Gaep, will showcase four Brazilian artists, namely Marcius Galan, Guga Szabzon, Laura Vinci, and Marina Weffort, alongside four artists represented by the Bucharest gallery - Vlad Albu, Cătălin Pîslaru, Raluca Popa, and Ignacio Uriarte.

The exhibition highlights the artistic affinities between them, despite geographical distances: “the practices of the eight artists intersect at various points, both conceptually and formally, turning a visit to the exhibition into a journey of discovery through these connections.”