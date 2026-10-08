Hundreds of thousands of believers are expected over the course of a week at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Iasi, home of the remains of Saint Parascheva, the patron saint of the Moldova region.

The pilgrimage began Thursday morning, October 8, when the relics of Saint Parascheva were taken out in procession and placed in the specially arranged area near the Metropolitan Cathedral.

This year, alongside the relics of Saint Venerable Parascheva, the relics of Saint Venerable Paisius of Sihastria will also be available for veneration. The relics of the two saints will remain available for the faithful to venerate throughout the pilgrimage.

According to estimates by the authorities and organizers, approximately 300,000 people are expected in Iasi between October 8 and 15. The largest influx is expected on October 13 and 14, when the waiting time could increase significantly.

To manage the flow of people and avoid overcrowding, the authorities have established a single access corridor for pilgrims, which starts from the Metropolitan Cathedral and continues along Architect G.M. Cantacuzino, Iordache Lozonschi, Closca, Petru Movila, Uzinei, Morilor, Alexandru Ipsilanti Voda, Sfantul Andrei, Iancu Bacalu streets and King Ferdinand I of Romania Boulevard.

Authorities recommend that pilgrims come prepared for long periods of waiting, have water and food, clothing appropriate for the weather conditions, and charged phones. Between October 8 and 15, information about the position of the end of the line is updated in real time, while law enforcement officers, volunteers, and Church representatives are present along the pilgrims’ route to provide assistance, according to G4Media.

Saint Parascheva lived in the first half of the 11th century and was born at Epivata, nowadays Boiados in Bulgaria. The Saint’s relics were brought to Iasi in 1641, during the reign of the ruler Vasile Lupu.

The canonization of Saint Parascheva the Venerable was decided by the members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church in 1955. At that time, the date of her celebration was also established as October 14. The remains of the saint are famous for their alleged healing powers.