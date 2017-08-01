Heat wave returns to Romania this week

Fifteen counties in Western Romania are entering a yellow code for heat today, with temperatures expected to climb to 37 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) announced. Starting with Wednesday, August 2, the heat wave will extend to the entire country.

The counties under a yellow code for heat warning are Dolj, Mehedinţi, Caraş-Severin, Timiş, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Maramureş, Sălaj, Cluj, Mureş and Bistriţa Năsăud. Starting with Wednesday, the warning for them will change to an orange code for heat, with temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius and night minimums not lower than 20 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, the capital Bucharest and 25 other counties will enter the yellow code for heat on August 2. These are Gorj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călăraşi, Constanţa, Vâlcea, Argeş, Dâmbioviţa, Ialomiţa, Prahova, Buzău, Brăila, Tulcea, Braşov, Harghita, Covasna, Vrancea, Galaţi, Bacău, Vaslui, Neamţ, Iaşi, Suceava and Botoşani. Here, temperatures are expected to stay between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The high temperatures are expected until the end of the week.

