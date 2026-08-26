Update: Cristina Trăilă announced on Wednesday, August 26, that she resigned as deputy secretary-general of the Romanian government amid a criminal investigation, while maintaining that she is “completely innocent.” Her mandate will end on September 15, and she will remain on annual leave until then.

“I am completely innocent, and I have not the slightest doubt that this will be clarified during the criminal investigation stage,” Trăilă wrote on Facebook, where she also published her resignation request.

She further described the controversy as an “artificial” media scandal and said it was being used to damage the image of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, the Romanian government, and the National Liberal Party (PNL).

“Consequently, I have decided to resign from the position of deputy secretary-general of the government,” she said.

Initial story: Cristina Trăilă (Liberal Party, PNL), deputy secretary general of the interim government of Romania headed by Ilie Bolojan, is being prosecuted in the case of businessman Fănel Bogos from Vaslui, accused by anti-corruption prosecutors of "using networks of influence" to change the management of the Vaslui sanitary inspectorate DSVSA, according to a press release of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

Last year on September 23, Bogos met with PM Bolojan in the government’s headquarters to discuss his case, prompting a political scandal despite the prime minister later denying any involvement and saying that “there were no follow-ups” after the meeting.

In an interview given to Digi24 on the same day, PM Bolojan said that a decision on Traila’s position in his cabinet will be taken after assessing the situation.

"I saw the Prosecutor's Office's statement today. I called Mrs Trăilă afterwards. I asked her to come tomorrow morning so we can have a discussion, so I can understand what the charges are against her, and we will make a decision tomorrow. After the discussion I will have with her,” PM Bolojan said.

Trăilă is being investigated for "complicity in the use of influence or authority for the purpose of obtaining undue benefits," the DNA announced.

Trăilă, who is a suspect, was questioned on August 25 at the Iași DNA. No preventive measures were ordered against her.

The DNA sent a press release stating that, at the beginning of November 2025, Trăilă, "as Deputy Secretary General of the Romanian government, allegedly supported the actions of the defendant Barbu Mihai to exercise influence over the president of the ANSVSA, in order to replace the director of the Vaslui DSVSA with a person approved by the defendant BF."

According to prosecutors, the intended purpose was to obtain undue benefits for Fanel Bogos and the company owned by him, "consisting, among other things, of approving a compensation file worth approximately EUR 3 million, as well as of reducing or ceasing sanitary and veterinary controls at the company's farms."

Mediafax wrote in November 2025, citing DNA documents, that Fanel Bogos "handed over the sum of EUR 1.5 million to the person who brokered the meeting with Ilie Bolojan."

"The prime minister emphasises that he has no knowledge of whether anyone has claimed/received any benefit of any kind for the promise of an audience with him," government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu said at that time.

iulian@romania-insider.com